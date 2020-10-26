VP candidate Harris to campaign in Tucson on Weds

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will make a quick campaign stop in Tucson on Wednesday, appearing at a limited-access drive-in event to encourage early voting.

Harris is scheduled to meeting with a group of local Latina business owners on Wednesday morning, then speak to a group of Democratic voters at a "drive-in voter mobilization event" in the early afternoon. Local press are not invited to cover the event.

Harris will also hold a pair of events in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will make a seventh campaign swing in Arizona, visiting Bullhead City, near Nevada line, to capture coverage from Las Vegas media market while avoiding that state's COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. He'll also campaign in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale as he seeks to bolster support in Arizona.

Trump continues to trail Democratic candidate Joe Biden in Arizona polls, but remains within the margin of error in what traditionally has been a Republican state.

Last week in Tucson, Trump spoke to several thousand supporters at an outdoor rally at Tucson International Airport.

During his speech here, Trump called Biden corrupt, referred to Sen. Martha McSally as "honey" and "darling" and touted border wall construction in Arizona.

