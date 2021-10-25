 RTA seeks public input on Marana Sun Shuttle service
Sun Shuttle and the Pima County Regional Transportation Authority are hosting a series of public meetings in Marana to gather suggestions about how to improve shuttle service to the Northwest Side community.

Changes are in the works for the Sun Shuttle's 410 line and 3 in-person meetings and a virtual meetings will be held to discuss them. An on-line survey is also available.

Several changes are under consideration, including the addition of circular service from Tangerine Road to Marana Regional Airport and/or to Picture Rocks and adding a scheduled dial-a-ride service.

Meeting schedule:

  • Oct. 28: 11:30 a.m. ‒ 12:30 p.m. Picture Rocks Community Center 5615 N. Sanders Rd.
  • Nov. 2: 6 p.m. ‒ 7 p.m. Marana Municipal Complex, Police Community Room 11555 Civic Center Dr.
  • Nov. 5: 4:30 p.m. ‒ 5:30 p.m. Dollar General 12355 N Trico Rd, 
  • Nov. 10: 6 p.m. ‒ 7 p.m. Virtual Meeting. A link will be provided later on the Sun Tran web site to gain access.
Sun Shuttle service improvements in Marana may include round trips to Marana Regional Airport and ,perhaps, Picture Rocks. Other public ideas are welcome.

