RTA seeks public input on Marana Sun Shuttle service

Posted Oct 25, 2021, 1:42 pm
Sun Shuttle and the Pima County Regional Transportation Authority are hosting a series of public meetings in Marana to gather suggestions about how to improve shuttle service to the Northwest Side community.
Changes are in the works for the Sun Shuttle's 410 line and 3 in-person meetings and a virtual meetings will be held to discuss them. An on-line survey is also available.
Several changes are under consideration, including the addition of circular service from Tangerine Road to Marana Regional Airport and/or to Picture Rocks and adding a scheduled dial-a-ride service.
