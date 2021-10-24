Pima County offers hope for 'full recovery' for Huckelberry in internal memo

An internal email to Pima County employees sent on Sunday, informing them of the crash that left County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry in the hospital a day earlier, offered little new information but did include promising hints at "a full recovery."

Huckelberry remained in critical but stable condition in a local hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in downtown Tucson on Saturday morning.

Huckelberry was struck by a vehicle that was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Broadway, sources with knowledge of the incident told TucsonSentinel.com. That vehicle "ricocheted" into Huckelberry and his bike.

The county put out a brief notice on the crash Saturday saying Chief Deputy County Administrator Jan Lesher and Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson were in close contact with Huckelberry's family.

No detailed information about Huckelberry's injuries has been released by local authorities.

Huckelberry, who will be 72 next month, is an avid cyclist. The Chuck Huckelberry Loop, a popular path for cyclists, is named for him.

On Sunday, Lesher asked employees to share only the "accurate information we provide you through these eblast updates" with anybody outside the county who inquires "(f)or his and his family's sake."

"At this time, the best that I can tell you is that his injuries are serious but we're hopeful for a full recovery," she wrote. "I will share information with you all as circumstances warrant."

The email also offered a link where employees can send Huckelberry "your best wishes for his speedy recovery or other well wishes… We are compiling them for Chuck and will provide them to him upon his return to work."

The county memo also offered counseling assistance to employees.

This report was first published by the Green Valley News.



