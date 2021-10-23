Chuck Huckelberry, Pima County administrator, hospitalized after bike-vehicle crash

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Downtown Tucson on Saturday morning.

Huckelberry, 71, was hit by a vehicle that was involved in a collision with another car or truck on Broadway, and "ricocheted" into him and his bike, sources with knowledge of the incident told TucsonSentinel.com.

The county administrator, in his post since 1993, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately available, but he was described by sources as being seriously hurt but in stable condition.

Huckelberry is known as an avid cyclist.

Pima County officials confirmed the incident, but did not offer details.

"Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson and Chief Deputy County Administrator Jan Lesher are in close contact with the Huckelberry family and Chief Deputy Lesher or the County Communications Office will provide updates on Mr. Huckelberry’s condition as needed," they said.

Traffic was restricted on Broadway between Church and Scott avenues as police investigated the crash Saturday afternoon.

