 Tucson holding public hearings on affordable housing
Sponsored by

Local

Tucson holding public hearings on affordable housing

Share

TucsonSentinel.com

The affordable housing crunch is starting to take a toll in Tucson and the city will be hosting virtual and in-person public meetings on the issue next week.

City staff are preparing a draft "Housing Affordability Strategy" to present to the Tucson City Council in November.

As part of that process, they are seeking public suggestions and feedback. Attendees are asked to register beforehand and to limit their attendance to a single meeting.

The schedule:

  • Developer Virtual Meeting: Tuesday, October 26 from 10 - 11:30 a.m.
  • Public Virtual Meeting: Tuesday, October 26 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
  • Public In-Person Meeting: Wednesday, October 27 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Kyle O'Donnell/Cronkite News Service

The city of Tucson will hold virtual and in-person public meetings to address the housing crunch.

Categories

news, politics & government, business, family/life, trans/growth, local, breaking

Read more about

city council, housing, real estate

Related stories

More by TucsonSentinel.com