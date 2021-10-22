Tucson holding public hearings on affordable housing

The affordable housing crunch is starting to take a toll in Tucson and the city will be hosting virtual and in-person public meetings on the issue next week.

City staff are preparing a draft "Housing Affordability Strategy" to present to the Tucson City Council in November.

As part of that process, they are seeking public suggestions and feedback. Attendees are asked to register beforehand and to limit their attendance to a single meeting.

The schedule:

Developer Virtual Meeting: Tuesday, October 26 from 10 - 11:30 a.m.

Public Virtual Meeting: Tuesday, October 26 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Public In-Person Meeting: Wednesday, October 27 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

