Tucson voters have Friday deadline to ask for mail-in ballots in Council, props election

Posted Oct 21, 2021, 3:15 pm
Tucson voters who want to have a ballot sent to their homes for the ongoing vote-by-mail election for City Council seats and two propositions must request one by Friday. Vail School District voters also have a mail-in election taking place.
Voters who lost their ballots, or who are on the inactive voter list and wish to have a ballot mailed to them, may ask that a ballot be sent to them by calling the City Clerk’s Office at (520) 791-3221.
Ballots should be mailed back by Oct. 27, so they can be received by Election Day. Ballots can also be dropped off in person on Nov. 2 at voting locations around the city.
Tucson and Vail both conduct all-mail local elections, with only a limited number of polling places open on Election Day itself.
Tucson voters are picking the next members of the Council from Wards 3, 5 and 6, and voting on Props, 206 (minimum wage increase) and 410 (salary increase for mayor and councilmembers). Vail voters are having their say on a budget override for maintenance and operations.
For more, see the city's election page and the county schools page.
Comment on this story
There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?