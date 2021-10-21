Tucson voters have Friday deadline to ask for mail-in ballots in Council, props election

Tucson voters who want to have a ballot sent to their homes for the ongoing vote-by-mail election for City Council seats and two propositions must request one by Friday. Vail School District voters also have a mail-in election taking place.

Voters who lost their ballots, or who are on the inactive voter list and wish to have a ballot mailed to them, may ask that a ballot be sent to them by calling the City Clerk’s Office at (520) 791-3221.

Ballots should be mailed back by Oct. 27, so they can be received by Election Day. Ballots can also be dropped off in person on Nov. 2 at voting locations around the city.

Tucson and Vail both conduct all-mail local elections, with only a limited number of polling places open on Election Day itself.

Tucson voters are picking the next members of the Council from Wards 3, 5 and 6, and voting on Props, 206 (minimum wage increase) and 410 (salary increase for mayor and councilmembers). Vail voters are having their say on a budget override for maintenance and operations.

For more, see the city's election page and the county schools page.

- 30 -