Tucson Parks & Rec day camp for students during TUSD teacher development day next Thurs.

The city of Tucson will provide help for parents who need child care, offering a day-long camp while TUSD staff take a development day next week.

The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department is offering a free program, "SchoolzOut Day Camp," for Tucson Unified School District students on Oct. 28.

That’s the district’s professional development day, when educators focus on how to better do their jobs as classes shut down.

The camp will be held 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. next Thursday for TUSD students between the ages of 5 and11.

The camp includes supervised games, sports, social interaction, dance, art projects, and nutrition-based learning activities. Masks are required for all participants.

Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.com

The city will provide TUSD students with a day camp during an upcoming day off.

