Arizona wants updated sales tax info from businesses

Arizona's sales tax collectors want up-to-date information from businesses in the state, and are about to start mailing letters asking if data has changed.

The Arizona Department of Revenue plans to mail renewal letters to business owners this month, asking for any revisions to key information about their state Transaction Privilege Tax license before Jan. 1, 2022. Penalties will apply to late renewals.

Businesses are encouraged to update and verify their account information annually to prevent unnecessary fees and penalties. The online services portal, AZTaxes.gov, enables registered businesses to update their accounts at any time. An e-signature PIN is required to make changes.

Businesses can enroll now on the AZTaxes.gov website for easier renewals and faster processing. State law requires taxpayers with multiple business locations to renew their licenses electronically.

On AZTaxes.gov, taxpayers can do the following:

Add, edit, and close locations.

Change their mailing address.

Cancel or close an existing TPT license.

Close an account.

Make changes to the “Doing Business As” (DBA) name or the business mailing address.

Add new reporting jurisdictions or business codes.

Keep your owner/office information current. You can submit these changes on the business account form.

If the business or a location is closed, the license must be canceled or the location removed to avoid renewal requirements, as well as applicable fees and penalties. Licenses that are not renewed will not be canceled.

Out-of-state businesses with more than $100,000 in sales in Arizona during the 2020 must renew their TPT licenses.

Marijuana excise tax licenses are not required to renew, but marijuana TPT licenses must renew each year.

Businesses with questions can receive general information in real-time through Live Chat, or for specific account questions, contact the Customer Care Call Center at (602) 255-3381 or toll-free: (800) 352-4090.

- 30 -