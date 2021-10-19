Oro Valley still needs volunteer commissioners

The town of Oro Valley is still looking for volunteers to serve on a number of boards and commissions that advise the Town Council and make some policy decisions.

The first deadline has come and gone but there are still openings.

Citizens are being asked to serve in advisory roles on the Water and Stormwater utility commissions, the Budget and Finance Commission, Parks and Recreation Advisory Council. These are two-year appointments and commissioners develop expertise needed to make policy recommendations to the Council members.

The Board of Adjustment, which requires a three-year commitment, is a quasi-judicial body that hears appeals cases on zoning issues.

The Historic Preservation Commission is a vital part of protecting buildings, blocks, documents and other elements of the area’s heritage, OV officials said.

All applicants must be available for scheduled meetings, agree to attend the town’s Citizen’s Academy during their term, and be residents of Oro Valley.

For more information visit the town's website.

