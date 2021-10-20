Tucson seeks public input on economic future

The city of Tucson is inviting the community to participate in an update of future economic development efforts.

This city’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy will provide direction for the city by identifying key opportunities for future growth and partnerships.

As part of that process, the Tucson Office of Economic Initiatives, along with the international advisory firm Resonance Consultancy, are conducting surveys in English and Spanish. There will also be a series of virtual round table discussions with our partners to help inform our plan.

The surveys will be accessible online, from Oct. 20 through Nov. 2. You can take the survey in English or Spanish.

Virtual roundtable discussions about the economic development strategy will take place Nov. 3, and Nov. 4. For more information, and to register for one of the virtual events, visit here.

The city Office of Economic Initiatives coordinates the city’s economic development programs for the purpose of attracting jobs and investment to city limits. Sun Corridor, Inc., takes a more regional approach and develops plans from from northern Pima County down to Nogales.

The city’s program also offers local small business and entrepreneurial assistance and encourages workforce development in order to foster a long term sustainable and diverse local economy. For more information or to contact the Office of Economic Initiatives, visit ConnectTucson.com.

