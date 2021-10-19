Public hearing on I-10 expansion set for Thursday

Work crews are going to expand part of Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side again, and the Arizona Department of Transportation is inviting the public to sound off about it.

ADOT wants the public to join a virtual meeting to learn about the design for widening the section of I-10 between the Ina Road and the Ruthrauff Road exits.

The bilingual meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The meeting will include a presentation and provide an opportunity for the public to ask questions of the ADOT team and offer comments.

Those interested can join the virtual public meeting in any of the following ways:

Online: at this page.

Phone: 669.900.6833 (English)

Phone: 866.730.7514, pin de participante 984619# (Español)

Meeting ID: 893 9945 8336

Public consideration will be considered during the final design of the project.

Comments provided by Nov. 21 will be included in the summary of this meeting. However, comments are welcome at any time. ADOT is designing improvements to the nearly four-mile section of I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff roads.

Construction will widen the highway to four lanes in each direction plus expansion of the interchanges at West Orange Grove Road and West Sunset Road. Road work will also provide additional lanes at exit and entrance ramps in the project area and creating new travel lanes using the inside shoulder near Ina Road.

Anyone who is unable to attend the meeting or would like to comment further, may provide comments or ask questions in these ways:

Phone: 855.712.8530 (English and Spanish)

Email: JMoerke@azdot.gov

Mail: ADOT Community Relations, 1221 S. Second Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85713

For more information, visit azdot.gov/i10ina2ruthrauff.

