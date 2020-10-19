Photos: Trump stumps in Tucson

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

President Donald Trump spoke in Tucson on Monday afternoon, part of a quick campaign swing through Arizona.

He appeared before crowds in Prescott and Tucson, his final stops on a Western swing as the campaign entered its final two weeks.

But not everyone welcomed the visits. Democrats in the state criticized what they called the president’s “super spreader” events during the COVID-19 pandemic and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, a Democrat, pointedly noted that the Trump campaign has not paid the city thousands of dollars to police protection and other fees from previous visits.

One Democrat said the visits “suggest a little desperation” by the GOP in the waning days of the election. State Republicans were having none of it, welcoming the visits that they said show the stark differences between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who has been much more cautious in the face of COVID-19.

Check back for details.

- 30 -