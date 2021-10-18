 Zimmerman Trail access limited due to filming
Zimmerman Trail access limited due to filming

Access to the Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead will be restricted through Wednesday, due a crew filming in the area.

Filming will take place on a a 1.7-mile section of Marsh Station Road for the next few days, shutting down public access to the trail in the Cienega Creek area, southeast of Tucson.

The HBO Max series "Duster" has been filming in several locations around Tucson. The series, co-written by J.J. Abrahms and LaToya Morgan, stars Josh Holloway, and is set in a Southwestern city in the 1970s.

McKenzie Ranch Trails Park will remain accessible by the Marsh Station Road exit off Interstate 10.

Arizona Trail users can still use marked foot crossing north of Cienega Creek to get by Marsh Station Road. However, the Arizona Trail bicycle bypass of Cienega Creek by the road bridge may not be accessible.

Pima Canyon

Access to the Gabe Zimmerman Trail southeast of Tucson will be closed this week. It's named after U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' director of constituent services, who was killed in the 2011 Tucson shootings.

