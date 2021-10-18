Tucson Councilman Fimbres inducted into Az Veterans Hall of Fame

Tucson City Councilman Richard Fimbres, who served in the Army for 27 years, was inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame on Friday.

Fimbres, who has been on City Council since 2009, thanked his family, coworkers and fellow servicemen and women, saying he “had the privilege of working with great men and women for this nation, protecting its ideals and freedoms.”

Fimbres, a Democrat, represents Ward 5 on the Council, with his constituency stretching across much of the city's South Side.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army while the Vietnam War was underway. During that career, he worked as a military policeman, narcotics and patrol dog handler, field medic and patient administrative specialist.

His dad and uncle also served in the Army, Fimbres said. His brother Steve Fimbres, who died from cancer earlier in this year, was also in the Army, serving as a medic and surgical technician.

After his active military service, Fimbres was an officer withy the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for 32 years, was their “Officer of the Year” in 1985 and was appointed by former Gov. Janet Napolitano to run the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in 2002 due to his “his solid law enforcement background.”

He's made it into other local halls of fame including the Pima Community College Hall of Fame since 2009 for his seven years on their Governing Board and the Tucson High Badgers Hall of Fame since 2008 as an alumni of the local high school.

He’s received various other high honors and recognitions for his decades of work in Tucson and Pima County from groups like the Tucson Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the Tucson Citizen Newspaper, the League of United Latin American Citizens and the Mexican government.

Bennito L. Kelty is TucsonSentinel.com’s IDEA reporter, focusing on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access stories, and a Report for America corps member.

- 30 -