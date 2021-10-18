Tucson wireless program helps connect people to Internet

The City of Tucson is providing free wireless Internet access to some members of the community so they can gain access to virtual services, and engage in remote learning and teleworking.

The Community Wireless Program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund established by the CARES Act. Locally, the Tucson City Council decides how the money is spent.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is another federal program to provide Internet opportunity for qualifying low-income households. It is run by the Federal Communications Commission and provides a temporary discount on monthly broadband bills.

Once connected, the Pima County Public Library has an online catalog of free digital learning resources available in English and Spanish. Types of courses available include computer and email basics, Internet safety, job resources, social media, and video chat.

