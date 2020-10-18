 James H. Kelley, February 1961-September 2020 | Obituary
Sponsored by

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com!
Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you.
SIGN UP NOW »

Local

Obituary

James H. Kelley, February 1961-September 2020

TucsonSentinel.com

James entered eternal rest on September 22, 2020.

He was a native of Tucson, Ariz., and Explorer of the World.

He leaves his Mother Marilyn Kelley-Cresci, [Frank Cresci] brother Russell Kelley, son James Kelley, daughter Victoria Kelley as well as two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister Wanda, father David Kelley and grandfather Marion Adkins.

James was a 32nd degree Mason. He was a Navy veteran. While in the Navy he was an Albanian linguist and a Persian-Farsi linguist. He served in Desert Storm and the Persian Gulf War.

He was the owner and author of the blog "The Cholla Jumps."

A celebration of life, was attended by family and close friends on Oct. 17, 2020, at The Union Public House Restaurant in Tucson, Ariz.

Thank you to the Patriot Guards for their service.

Support TucsonSentinel.com today, because a smarter Tucson is a better Tucson.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Categories

news, family/life, arizona

Read more about

james kelley, obituaries

More by TucsonSentinel.com