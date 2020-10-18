James H. Kelley, February 1961-September 2020 | Obituary

Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you.

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

James entered eternal rest on September 22, 2020.

He was a native of Tucson, Ariz., and Explorer of the World.

He leaves his Mother Marilyn Kelley-Cresci, [Frank Cresci] brother Russell Kelley, son James Kelley, daughter Victoria Kelley as well as two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister Wanda, father David Kelley and grandfather Marion Adkins.

James was a 32nd degree Mason. He was a Navy veteran. While in the Navy he was an Albanian linguist and a Persian-Farsi linguist. He served in Desert Storm and the Persian Gulf War.

He was the owner and author of the blog "The Cholla Jumps."

A celebration of life, was attended by family and close friends on Oct. 17, 2020, at The Union Public House Restaurant in Tucson, Ariz.

Thank you to the Patriot Guards for their service.

- 30 -