Add the area code: 10-digit phone numbers required in Southern Arizona

Southern Arizona residents not yet in the habit of adding a 520 when making local phone calls have just 10 days to make the change. Starting Oct. 24, 10-digit dialing will be required, to allow for system changes for the new 988 suicide hotline.

What's going on?

There's going to be a nationwide deployment of a three-digit number to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline: 988. The FCC approved the plan last summer. It will work just like 911 — if you are having a mental health crisis, you will dial 988. But before that can be implemented, dozens of area codes around the nation have to move to 10-digit dialing. (Note: This crisis line number is not in effect yet — it's scheduled to be in place in summer 2022. For now, dial 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.)

Why is 10-digit dialing necessary?

Because the 988 prefix exists in our area code and, therefore, everybody making calls to it would inadvertently dial the crisis line. Ten-digit dialing will avoid that.

How many area codes does this affect?

Our area code, 520, is among three in Arizona that must transition to 10-digit dialing (dialing the area code followed by the number; no need to dial 1 unless it's long distance or your plan already requires it. If you dialed a 1 in the past, still do it. But for local calls, just the 10 digits). The other area codes that will go to 10-digit dialing in Arizona are 480 (the East Valley) and 928 (Flagstaff and Northern Arizona). That's three of the five area codes in the state. The 602 and 623 area codes won't be affected, for residents in those parts of the Phoenix metro area. Nationwide, 82 area codes in 36 states are affected by the change. For the full list: https://nationalnanpa.com/transition_to_10_digit_dialing_for_988/docs/NPAsRequiredtoTransitionto10DD.pdf.

To learn more about the changes from the Federal Communications Commission, see https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/ten-digit-dialing.

What's the timeline?

Remember these dates:

Starting Oct. 24, 2021, you must dial 10 digits for all local calls. If you dial seven digits, it won't go through and you'll get a recording.

The 988 number for mental health assistance goes live July 16, 2022.

Officials began urging people to use all 10 digits for local calls back on April 24, but that was just to get into the habit. Through Oct. 24, seven-digit local calls will still work. But starting then, they won't go through.

What else do I need to know?

You might need to reprogram automatic dialing equipment (including your cell phones) or other equipment that dials calls for you. Examples: life safety systems or medical monitoring devices, PBXs, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates, speed dialers, mobile or other wireless phone contact lists, call forwarding settings, voicemail services and other similar functions. Be sure to check your website, personal and business stationery, advertising materials, personal and business checks, contact information, your personal or pet ID tags, and other such items to ensure the area code is included.

What will remain the same?

Your phone number and area code will not change.

Dialing rates won't change.

What's a local call now will remain a local call after next week, regardless of how many digits you dial.

What if I have questions?

Call 888-211-4727 for mobile service or 877-877-8748 for wireline/landline service. Or go to the FCC website: https://www.fcc.gov/suicide-prevention-hotline

This report was first published by the Green Valley News.



- 30 -