Voters who live in both city of Tucson & Vail school district will get 2 ballots via mail

Voters in the part of Tucson that's also in the Vail school district will be mailed two ballots this month because there are two separate elections occurring at the same time.

On Oct. 6, the Pima County Recorder's office mailed out ballots for the city of Tucson election, as well as ballots for the Governing Board election in the Vail Unified School District. Because both elections are all vote-by-mail, all registered voters automatically received a mail-in ballot, the Recorder's Office said.

About 20,000 voters will receive both ballots. All voters who live in the city limits are being mailed ballots for that election, and all who live inside the Vail district are being sent those ballots.

En español: Votantes en la ciudad de Tucson, el distrito escolar de Vail recibirán 2 boletas por correo

"If a voter receives two different ballots addressed to them, there is no need to worry – it just means they get to vote in both elections!" the Recorder's Office said.

The statement follows increasing worries about the vote-by-mail system as conspiracy-minded politicians have attacked Arizona's elections, engaging in rampant disinformation that Donald Trump won the 2020 election despite all evidence to the contrary.

Voters who live in the Tucson city limits will choose their candidates for Tucson City Council in Wards 3, 5 and 6. Candidates are nominated from their wards in the primary, but voted on city-wide in the general election.

Voters in the city will also consider two propositions: the first, Prop. 206, will raise the minimum wage in the city to $13 per hour after April 1, 2022, with a gradual increase to $15 per hour by Jan. 1, 2025.

The second, Prop. 410, would increase the Tucson mayor's salary from $42,000 to $54,000, and increase the salary of City Council members from $24,000 to $36,000. The proposition will also fix future salary increases to the Consumer Price Index.

Meanwhile, voters who live in the Vail School District will consider whether to allow the district to override its budget under Prop. 487. The Governing Board asked to expand the district's budget by about 12.5 percent, or about $3.6 million, for the next seven years starting with the 2022 to 2023 fiscal year.

Ballots will be accepted now through Election Day, November 2, until 7 p.m.

Voters can drop off their ballots for both elections at three locations, including 240 N. Stone Ave. on the first floor; 6920 Broadway, Suite D; and 6550 S. Country Club Rd.

If voters need to replace their ballots they should go to the Pima County Recorder's Office for Vail ballots, and to the City of Tucson Elections Department to replace a Tucson ballot.

For the Vail election, voters can replace their ballot at three locations from now through Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

Only the Pima County Recorder’s Office can replace a Vail ballot.

City of Tucson voters can replace their ballots until Nov. 2,, and can find a location at tucsonaz.gov/clerks/elections. Only the city Elections Department can replace a Tucson ballot.

Voters who are unsure if they should receive two ballots can check with the Recorder's Office at recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/BallotInfo.

- 30 -