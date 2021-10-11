Freeze warning for Nogales, Sierra Vista, Willcox on Tuesday night

Low-lying areas in Southern Arizona could see temperatures drop below freezing on Tuesday night — including Nogales, Sierra Vista, Benson and Safford. Windy conditions are expected across the region Monday night, including in the Tucson metro area.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Wednesday from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., and a wind advisory will be in effect from Monday night through 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures could drop to 30 degrees in the Upper Sand Pedro and Upper Gila River valleys, and in the Nogales area, on Tuesday night, bringing the first freeze of the season.

Some areas northwest of Willcox could see thermometers drop as low as 25-28 degrees. Wrap your pipes, cover your plants, bring your pets inside and be kind to people who are outdoors at night.

Sustained winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph, are forecast Monday night. The wind advisory extends to cover the Tucson area, stretching to the north and west.

"Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," NWS officials said. "Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing."

A few spots in the Sulphur Springs Valley already saw temperatures fall to 32 degrees Monday morning, which means it will be much colder Wednesday morning, officials said.

Tucson will see highs of around 67 on Tuesday and 73 on Wednesday, with lows of about 52 overnight Monday into Tuesday, and 41 Tuesday night.

The Weather Service advised people to "use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle" and to "secure outdoor objects."

"Strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand," NWS said.

NWS also issued a blowing dust advisory for the Casa Grande, Phoenix metro and Gila Bend areas.

"There will also be a chance of showers as a weak cold front moves through early Tuesday morning," NWS said. "Then expect a warming trend Thursday into the weekend. "

