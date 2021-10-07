Funeral set Friday for DEA agent killed in Amtrak shooting

A public funeral for DEA Special Agent Michael Garbo will be held Friday, October 8, at Calvary Chapel in Tucson.

Garbo was shot and killed during a gunfight Monday morning at the Amtrak train station in Downtown Tucson. Two other law enforcement officers were wounded during the incident, and a suspect died from gunshot wounds after barricading himself in the train car's bathroom. Another man was arrested after the incident.

The DEA announced the funeral, writing that the event will honor Garbo's "courage and sacrifice and celebrate his life as a loving husband, father, brother, and exemplary federal narcotics agent."

The funeral will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a procession of law enforcement officers, who will escort Garbo's remains from the Bring's Broadway Chapel, 6910 E. Broadway. The cortege will drive east to South Harrison Road, then north to Speedway, where they will turn west, arriving at Calvary Chapel, 8711 E. Speedway.

Doors to Calvary Chapel will open at 9:30 a.m., and the funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Around 11:30 a.m. there will be additional ceremonial honors outside.

The DEA said that parking will be limited at the church, and the lot will close prior to the procession’s arrival.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, to mark Garbo's funeral.

Garbo was a group supervisor and joined the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2005, and "served honorably for more than 16 years as a special agent and group supervisor combating criminal drug traffickers from the Nogales corridor to Kabul, Afghanistan," said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram in a statement released earlier this week.

"Garbo’s operational expertise, mentorship, and leadership were legendary in the Tucson community," Milgram said. "With unparalleled talent and courage, he carried out duties ranging from tactical instruction to serving as a member of the Phoenix Field Division Special Response Team. Across DEA, Group Supervisor Garbo was universally loved and respected for his leadership, and for his unrelenting passion to protect the safety of the American people. Above all else, he was a devoted and loving father and husband. DEA mourns the loss of our beloved colleague."

Garbo previously worked with the Metro Nashville Police Department in Tennessee.

Garbo and the other officers boarded the Sunset Limited 2 after it arrived in Tucson around 7:40 a.m. on Monday and encountered Devonte Okeith Mathis, 22, and Darrion Taylor, 26. One of the agents noticed that Mathis retrieved a blue colored backpack, a black drawstring bag, and a white plastic bag, and he moved these bags a few rows away and then returned to his seat, court records showed.

The agent approached Mathis, and asked him if those were his bags, which Mathis denied. The agent, identified only as J.C. in court records, took the bags off the train, and found two packages containing about 5 pounds of bulk marijuana, and 50 packages of "Gooberz" marijuana edibles and other products.

At some point, Taylor got back on the train, and when the agents boarded the car to find him, he shot and killed Garbo, and wounded the other agent "several times." During the incident, another officer, identified as D.H., was shot and injured as well.

As Tucson Police officers arrived, Taylor attempted to barricade himself in the train's bathroom after shooting at officers. Taylor and the officers exchanged gunfire aboard the train car.

A TPD SWAT team board the train some time later, and found Taylor dead in the bathroom. Taylor died from gunshot wounds received during the firefight, the Pima County Medical Examiner said Thursday.

Mathis was charged in federal court with possession and intent to distribute less than 50 kilograms of a substance containing marijuana, and had an initial hearing Wednesday.

A livestream of the service will be available from Calvary Chapel at https://live.calvarytucson.com, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will offer another livestream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UBwJXzzrjk.

- 30 -