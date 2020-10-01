Monday deadline to register to vote in Arizona election

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Midnight on Monday, October 5, is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election in Arizona — double-check your registration online even if you're already signed up.

While Election Day isn't until November 3 in the national, state and local election that will pick a new U.S. president, U.S. senator for Arizona, members of the Legislature and Pima County Board of Supervisors and other offices, early ballots will be mailed out starting Wednesday to those who have requested them.

You can register to vote or update your address online at ServiceArizona.com. Pima County voters can check their registration status easily at the Pima County Recorder's Office website.

If you want to sign up to receive an early ballot for this election only, you can request one online from the Recorder's Office, or by calling 520-724-4330. Adding yourself to the Permanent Early Voter List requires filing a form.

The number of registered voters in Pima County has topped 600,000 for the first time ever. To start the week, there were 615,000 voters signed up, with more registering daily, Rodriguez said.

Up for election this year in Arizona are a U.S. Senate seat, seats in Congress, statewide seats on the powerful Arizona Corporation Commission, and numerous state legislative seats. Also on the ballot this year are all of the seats on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, and other local races such as county attorney, sheriff, recorder, assessor, treasurer, court clerk, superintendent of schools, along with justices of the peace and constables.

If you've moved, changed your name, or want to change political parties, you must complete a new voter registration form — which you can do online. To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Arizona and at least 18 years old at the time of the election.

You must register for the first time in the state — or update your address, if applicable— by midnight Monday in order to cast a ballot in the election.

Call the office of Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez at 724-4330 if you have questions about registration. Both the Downtown office at 240 N. Stone Ave. and the East Side office at 6920 E. will be open until 10 p.m. Monday to assist voters.

Two weeks ago, Rodriguez sent letters to about 118,000 Pima voters who generally cast their ballots in person at the polls, letting them know about their ability to sign up for the PEVL list or receive an early ballot just for this election.

"In this difficult pandemic year, we want to give all voters the option of voting from home," she said.

Nearly 450,000 Pima voters are signed up for the permanent early voting list, and about another 30,000 have already requested early ballots be sent to them for this election.

Voters who request an early ballot by mail should do so by October 23, to allow time for it to be sent and returned before the Tuesday, November 3 election.

In-person early voting will also be available at several sites around the county, beginning Wednesday. Those who are sent ballots by mail can return them via the Postal Service or by dropping them off at any of the voting sites set up by the Recorder's Office.

- 30 -