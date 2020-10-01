Trump to campaign in Tucson next week

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

President Donald Trump will make a campaign stop in Arizona on Monday, speaking at an evening rally at Tucson International Airport.

He also plans a rally Tuesday evening in Flagstaff.

Recent polls show former Vice President Joe Biden with a substantial lead over Trump in what has become an important swing state in the election. Arizona's 11 electoral votes may be a factor in determining the winner.

Trump has attacked early voting procedures in many states, saying they create the opportunity for fraud. The deadline to register to vote in Arizona is Monday at midnight, with the first early ballots being sent out next week.

A new poll released Thursday, by Data for Progress, shows Biden up 4 points over the president, 50-46%. Other recent surveys have Biden leading by between 1 and 11 points in a state that hasn't tilted in favor of a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton was elected.

Attendees for the Republican candidate's rally in Tucson must sign up online. The doors for the rally will open at 3:30 p.m., with the president scheduled to speak after the rally begins at 6:30 p.m.

The registration form for Trump's rally requires attendees to agree to not sue if they contract coronavirus: "By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury."

The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona continues to grow, with 705 new diagnosed infections reported Thursday, with 24 additional deaths. 5,674 Arizonans have died from the disease, with 219,212 confirmed reports of cases. In Pima County, 78 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported Thursday, for a total of 622 county residents who have died from COVID-19 and 25,706 reported infections.

The public health executive order by Gov. Doug Ducey that bans gathering of more than 50 people to stem the spread of COVID-19 has an exemption for "constitutionally protected activities," so will not be enforced against those attending the rally, Pima County authorities said.

But Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen "strongly encourages anyone attending any gathering of any kind practice physical distancing and wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Pima County is covered by an emergency public health order that requires face covering be worn when physical distancing cannot be maintained, county officials reiterated Thursday.

