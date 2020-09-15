Karen Pence, wife of VP, to speak at Air Force base in Tucson

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, will speak with military spouses at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Thursday, part of a slate of appearances ahead of a campaign stop by her husband in the Phoenix area.

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett will also speak with Pence here.

The two will tour the Tucson base, and listen to a briefing on mental health and jobs programs for those married to servicemembers.

Pence is slated to speak around 10:45 a.m. on the base.

The vice president's wife is also scheduled to visit Luke Air Force Base in Glendale on Thursday afternoon, and discuss loosening occupational licenses with Gov. Doug Ducey and members of the Arizona Corporation Commission, the White House said.

VP Mike Pence is making a campaign speech at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park, in the Phoenix metro area, on Friday afternoon at a "Veterans for Trump" event.

