 Calif. wildfires again cause smoky Tucson skies
Sponsored by

Real local reporting matters!
Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.
Donate today »

Local

Calif. wildfires again cause smoky Tucson skies

Dylan Smith TucsonSentinel.com

Smoke drifting from California wildfires is again obscuring the view across Southern Arizona, but the particles are high enough in the air to not affect air quality in Tucson, officials said.

Multiple enormous blazes across California are sending plumes of smoke reaching across the Western states.

"At this point, air quality is in the 'good' range because the smoke is staying elevated, but as the wind picks up, a mixing of the air may happen and increase the number of smoke particles at nose (and monitor) level," said Beth Gorman of the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality. "If that happens and you smell smoke where you live, we encourage those who are very sensitive to air pollution to stay inside or reduce excursion when outside."

The haze could last through Friday, Gorman said.

From Pima County:

Wildfire smoke can cause another air pollutant, ground-level ozone, to increase, in addition to particulate matter. Burning trees increases the amount of two ingredients the form ozone (volatile organic compounds and oxides of nitrogen) and, under the right weather conditions, ozone levels will rise. This happened recently in Pima County when local fires and those from other states caused multiple exceedances of the EPA health standard. Ozone thrives in calm, stagnant conditions, so the winds that are occurring now may help reduce the accumulation of ozone in the air.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Pima County webcam

The view from Downtown Tucson on Tuesday afternoon.

Categories

news, enviro, health, sci/tech, local, arizona, breaking

Read more about

beth gorman, california, pdeq, pima county, weather, wildfires

Related stories

More by Dylan Smith