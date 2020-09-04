'Extreme heat' warning for Labor Day weekend

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

114-degree forecasts have officials cautioning about "dangerously hot conditions" across Arizona's deserts, with an excessive heat warning issued for Friday through Monday for Tucson and Pima County.

Highs of 109-113 are possible to start the weekend across Southern Arizona, with areas to the west possibly even hotter. Saturday and Sunday will see even higher temperatures. The warning will last through Monday evening.

In Tucson, thermometers could hit 109 on Friday and 110 on Saturday. Yuma residents will see the mercury top out at 117 degrees.

The heat warning will be in effect through 8 p.m. Monday, with temps forecast to normal on Tuesday and Wednesday as limited moisture returns to the area.

"Very high heat risk will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," officials said.

The watch area covers the Tucson metro area, the Tohono O'Odham Nation, western Pima County to Sells and Ajo, Nogales, the Safford area, and south central Pinal County, the National Weather Service said. The Phoenix area, Yuma and most of Arizona's western deserts are also covered. Gila Bend could see highs of 114, while Yuma will swelter with a forecast high of 117 on Saturday. Phoenix will see temperatures of about 112-113.

Officials recommended that people limit outdoor chores and spend the afternoon and evening in air-conditioned buildings.

"Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," NWS officials said.

Officials also put out a reminder to never leave a pet, child, or anyone else in a parked car.

From the Weather Service:

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1.

Researchers at San Francisco State University conducted a study in 2003 that showed that the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to 114 degrees on a 95 degree day, and will rapidly rise to 140 in under an hour even with the windows open.

- 30 -