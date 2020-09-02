 Help wanted: Sentinel seeking community reporter for our team
Dylan Smith TucsonSentinel.com

We have an immediate opportunity for a part-time contract Community Enterprise Reporter, who will help hold government and other institutions accountable and capture the diverse details of life in our city and region.

We're looking for a dogged, ambitious, creative reporter, with the skills and experience to help grow our newsroom while upholding our national reputation as a leader in local investigative, breaking and enterprise journalism.

Qualified reporters must have an interest in working in a startup environment with the ability to assist in setting the course for rebuilding local news all over the country. This opportunity is funded by local donors and grants.

All the details »

Send us your info:

