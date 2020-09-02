Help wanted: Sentinel seeking community reporter for our team

Posted Sep 2, 2020, 6:00 pm
TucsonSentinel.com is a mission-driven nonprofit independent newsroom — we have a small staff, but we break BIG stories. We provide background and context about politics, public policy and the unique character of life in Southern Arizona's borderlands. We win awards as a publication, and help our journalists win state and national awards and recognition for their work.
We have an immediate opportunity for a part-time contract Community Enterprise Reporter, who will help hold government and other institutions accountable and capture the diverse details of life in our city and region.
We're looking for a dogged, ambitious, creative reporter, with the skills and experience to help grow our newsroom while upholding our national reputation as a leader in local investigative, breaking and enterprise journalism.
Qualified reporters must have an interest in working in a startup environment with the ability to assist in setting the course for rebuilding local news all over the country. This opportunity is funded by local donors and grants.
Interested? Send us your info with this form »
About you
Essential duties & responsibilities
Your skills
Equity and inclusion
TucsonSentinel.com is built on the principle of equal opportunity. We are committed to diversity and especially encourage members of under-represented communities to apply to work with us. As we grow our newsroom, we're dedicated to reflecting the people we cover, and establishing an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people who are differently abled. Applicants will not be discriminated against because of race, religion, sex, national origin, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, color, marital status, or medical conditions.
Interested? Please fill out this form, and send us your resume, three to five clips that will rock our world, and a cover letter explaining why you want to work with us, and what sort of reporting you're driven to undertake.
Right now, we're focused on election and COVID-19 stories, in addition to our usual diet of border/immigration and public policy reporting. But we want to know which stories YOU think aren't being covered. Tell us in your letter.
How do you fit what we're looking for? What else do you bring to the table? Please tell us about yourself! Got questions? Contact Editor & Publisher Dylan Smith.
