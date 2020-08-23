'Dangerously hot': Weather warning for Southern Az issued for Mon, Tues

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

113-degree forecasts have officials cautioning about "dangerously hot conditions" across Arizona's deserts, with an excessive heat warning issued for Monday and Tuesday for Tucson and Pima County.

Highs of 107-113 are possible to start the week across Southern Arizona, with areas to the west possibly even hotter.

In Tucson, thermometers could hit 109 on Monday, with Tuesday nearly as hot, and still just a scant chance of relief from monsoon thunderstorms. "The way this monsoon as gone, an upgrade to a (heat) warning is probably coming," National Weather Service forecasters said Saturday. True to their word, NWS issued a warning on Sunday, boosting their advisory to residents from the heat watch issued the day before.

The heat warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday, and may be extended if no monsoon thunderstorms arrive to cool things down later in the week.

"Very high heat risk will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," officials said.

The watch area covers the Tucson metro area, the Tohono O'Odham Nation, western Pima County to Sells and Ajo, Nogales, the Safford area, and south central Pinal County, the National Weather Service said. The Phoenix area, Yuma and most of Arizona's western deserts are also covered. Gila Bend and Yuma could see temps of 114, as could Phoenix.

Sunday, there may be scattered thunderstorms, but NWS forecasters said it would be "wait and see" for rain to close out the weekend in the metro area.

The excessive heat may continue through the week, especially if no storms develop after Tuesday, NWS said.

Officials recommended that people limit outdoor chores and spend the afternoon and evening in air-conditioned buildings.

"Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," NWS officials said.

Officials also put out a reminder to never leave a pet, child, or anyone else in a parked car.

From the Weather Service:

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1.

Researchers at San Francisco State University conducted a study in 2003 that showed that the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to 114 degrees on a 95 degree day, and will rapidly rise to 140 in under an hour even with the windows open.

