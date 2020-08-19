TUSD closes Tolson Elementary after 2 staffers diagnosed with COVID-19

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Tolson Elementary on the West Side is being shut down after two staffers reported positive coronavirus tests, officials said. No students had been attending in-person classes at the school.

The elementary school, 1000 S. Greasewood Rd., was closed Tuesday after the teachers reported their test results the previous day, Tucson Unified School District officials said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Tolson was opened on Monday to comply with Gov. Doug Ducey's order that public school districts offer in-person instruction options to students, even in areas where the COVID-19 outbreak keeps most classrooms closed. But no families sent their students to the school. Out of the district's usual cohort of about 40,000 students, fewer than 600 attended in person this week.

The two staffers worked together at the school last week, TUSD said. Six other staffers at the school were potentially exposed, and are self-quarantined for the next 14 days.

"The school has been disinfected and will remain tentatively closed, per TUSD regulation EB-E2-T, until September 1, 2020. The school could open sooner, or remain closed longer, dependent on staff availability," the district said Wednesday.

"There were no students on the campus at the time of the potential exposure, since all students opted for remote learning," officials said.

Under TUSD's re-entry plan for the school, there were 16 classroom teachers assigned to Tolson.

- 30 -