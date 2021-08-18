54% of Pima County has COVID shots; 62% of those old enough to get vaxxed

Pima County has vaccinated 563,402 people since the COVID shot program began in December 2020, covering about 54 percent of all county residents and 62 percent of those eligible for the vaccine.

Of those old enough to be get coronavirus shots, the county has covered about 62.2 percent of people, which includes those 12 years old and up who can get the vaccine, however, thousands of children under 12 are waiting for the FDA to approve shots for younger kids.

Nearly 62.4 of Pima residents older than 18, who have been eligible to be vaccinated since January, have gotten their shots. Including those who have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the county has covered nearly 72 percent of county residents 12 and older, according to data from the CDC.

In some ZIP codes, Pima County has been able to vaccinate nearly everyone eligible, but in others the rate is below one percent, leaving serious questions about the equality of vaccinations throughout the county.

ZIP code 85645, located along I-10 just at the border of Santa Cruz County, has a rate of just 1 percent, while ZIP codes in the western edge of Pima County are at 100 percent. In 85719, which covers the University of Arizona area, the rate is about 62 percent, according to data from the Pima County Health Department. Next door in 85716, about 58 percent of residents are vaccinated.

The county has been able to fully vaccinate nearly 85 percent of those above 65 years old, long considered one of the main priorities for vaccination against COVID-19.

Pima County is one of the best states in Arizona for vaccinations, but falls behind neighboring Santa Cruz County, which has fully vaccinated nearly 81 percent of its population, and covered nearly 92 percent with at least one dose.

Among those older than 18, Santa Cruz has a vaccination rate of 99 percent, according to the CDC.

In comparison, Maricopa County has vaccinated nearly 2 million people, but its overall vaccination rate is just 43.4 percent fully vaccinated, while around 52 percent have at least one dose. Among kids 12-year-old and older, the vaccination rate is about 54 percent.

Nationally, the U.S. has delivered about 359 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and fully vaccinated more than 169 million people.

Arizona has the second-lowest vaccination rate among the western states, falling behind California, Colorado and New Mexico, but above Nevada and Utah. Nevada has the worst vaccination rate, having covered just 46.1 percent of its total population. Meanwhile, Massachusetts has the best rate in the nation, having covered 65 percent of its total population.

- 30 -