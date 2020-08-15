Mapping out Laura Conover's sweeping victory to become Pima County attorney

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Laura Conover’s victory in the August 4 Democratic primary election for Pima County attorney was decisive and thorough. She received 82,708 of the 140,285 votes cast, according to unofficial results — giving her about 59 percent of the vote.

Runner-up Jonathan Mosher received 48,419 votes, just under 35 percent of the total. Mark Diebolt finished a distant third with 8,957 votes, just over six percent of the total.

Conover was the top vote-getter in all but nine of the county’s 249 voting precincts. The few precincts where Mosher did well were on the edges of the Tucson metro area, such as Precinct 84, which contains the Quail Creek retirement community.

Conover and Mosher tied in two of the county’s sparsely populated precincts. As with all elections, no votes were cast in Precinct 27, an empty precinct in the Catalina Mountains.

Conover has no Republican opponent and will be the only candidate on the ballot in the general election on November 3.

