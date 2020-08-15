Blazes! Excessive heat warning for Southern Az through Sunday night

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

114-degree forecasts have officials warning about dehydration and heat stroke across Arizona's deserts, with an excessive heat warning in effect through Sunday night for Tucson and Pima County — part of a severe western heat wave.

Highs of 107-114 are possible through the weekend across Southern Arizona, with areas to the west possibly even hotter. Phoenix has been warned that temperatures could hit 116, while Yuma could see thermometers pegged at 119 degrees.

In Tucson, thermometers could hit 114 on Saturday and Sunday, and remain hot into next week, with a slight chance of relief provided by monsoon storms in several days.

The temperature at Tucson International Airport reached 100 degrees just before 11 a.m. Saturday — the 75th day of triple-digit heat in Tucson so far this year. Last year, Tucson saw 73 days with temperatures of 100 or above. This year, the city is on pace to break the 1994 record of 99 days of triple-digit temps.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning, citing "dangerously hot conditions" near Tucson, with the warning stretching into the desert to the west and covering the Phoenix metro area. The warning will be in effect through Sunday evening as a heat wave continues.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," officials said.

The warning covers the Tucson metro area, the Tohono O'Odham Nation, western Pima County, Nogales, the Safford area, and south central Pinal County, the National Weather Service said.

Officials recommended that people limit outdoor chores and spend the afternoon and evening in air-conditioned buildings.

"Have extra water and stay well hydrated by drinking water before you’re thirsty," NWS officials said.

Officials also put out a reminder to never leave a pet, child, or anyone else in a parked car.

From the Weather Service:

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1.

Researchers at San Francisco State University conducted a study in 2003 that showed that the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to 114 degrees on a 95 degree day, and will rapidly rise to 140 in under an hour even with the windows open.

The area covered by heat warnings stretches from Tucson to Las Vegas, much of western Utah, and extends up California's Central Valley to cover western Oregon and much of the state of Washington.

Areas to the south and east of Tucson may see some thunderstorm action this weekend, while nearer the city, the weather pattern will become more favorable next week for daily monsoon storms that are more typical of the season, officials said.

