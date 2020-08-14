Mapping the GOP supervisor primary in Pima County's District 1

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

With retiring Supervisor Ally Miller's endorsement, newcomer Steve Spain scored a solid victory in the August 4 Republican primary for Pima County supervisor in District 1.

According to unofficial results, Spain finished with 10,482 votes — a lead of 2,689, or about 8.6 percent, ahead of runner-up Vic Williams, a former state lawmaker. Williams received a total 7,793 votes.

Finishing close behind Williams was Oro Valley Town Council Member Rhonda Piña, who received 7,116 votes. Piña and Williams were only 677 votes, or about 2.2 percent, apart.

Former Pima County GOP Chairman Bill Beard, who was briefly a staffer in Miller's supervisor's office, received the fewest votes of the four candidates at 5,767, about 18.5 percent of the total 31,252 votes cast.

Spain was the top vote-getter in 43 of the district's 58 precincts. His highest margins occurred mostly in the northernmost precincts, including Dove Mountain and other developed areas near the Tortolita foothills.

Williams led in eight precincts. Most of these were north of Ina Road and east of Interstate 10. Williams' strongest area was Precinct 40, near Camino de Oeste and Bald Eagle Avenue, where he received about 10 percent more of the vote than Spain.

Piña's strongest area was Precinct 194 in central Oro Valley, where she took in about 43 percent of the vote — nearly 20 percent more than either Spain or Williams. She was the top candidate in five of the district's precincts, three of which were in Oro Valley.

Beard trailed his competitors throughout the district, save for two adjacent precincts along its southern edge. He received the most votes in the sparsely populated Precinct 186, which straddles the Santa Cruz River along El Camino del Cerro and Sunset Road. He also came out on top in Precinct 225, which straddles the Rillito River near where River Road turns into Thornydale Road.

Spain will face Democratic Party nominee Rex Scott in the general election on Tuesday, November 3.

The district, covering much of the Catalina Foothills and the northwest suburban area, including Ovo Valley and Marana, has long been a Republican stronghold, but the GOP's once-solid voter registration edge has narrowed to about 3,000 potential voters.

Of the 146,000 registered voters in District 1, there are 54,000 Republicans, 51,000 Democrats and 39,000 non-party "independent" voters.

Despite the competitive four-way primary on the Republican side, turnout among Democrats in the district was slightly higher. 31,158 cast ballots in the D1 GOP primary, while 31,647 cast Democratic ballots in the decision between Scott — a former Republican himself — and Brian Radford.

- 30 -