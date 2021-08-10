Photo: Tanque Verde Creek pushes past Pantano Wash as they form rushing Rillito | 1000px

Click photo to enlarge Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.com

Water coursing down from the Catalina and Rincon Mountains meets — and partly holds back — slower muddy water in the Pantano Wash after Tuesday morning's monsoon rain.

The turbulent Tanque Verde Creek, including the flow from Sabino Creek, which it meets just upstream, pushed past the slower brown water of the wash as they meet near Craycroft and River Roads. The confluence of the two waterways, photographed from above, forms the Rillito River as it heads west toward the Santa Cruz River.

