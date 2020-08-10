5 listed as possible choices for Ducey in Pima judge appointment

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima County Commission on Trial Court Appointments has recommended five candidates to Gov. Doug Ducey for an open judge's spot on the Superior Court in Pima County.

The vacant seat on the bench was created by the appointment of Judge Scott H. Rash to the United States District Court, District of Arizona. The recommended candidates for the Pima judgeship are:

Gary J. Cohen, Democrat, a partner at Mesch Clark Rothschild

Kimberly A. Harris Ortiz, Democrat, judge pro tempore with the Superior Court in Pima County

Laurie B. San Angelo, Democrat, commissioner with the Superior Court in Pima County

T. Ken Sanders, Independent, commissioner with the Superior Court in Pima County

Jeffrey L. Sklar, Republican, a partner at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

Ducey will choose who is appointed to the bench.

Rash was nominated to the federal bench by President Donald Trump in 2019, and confirmed by the Senate earlier this year.

