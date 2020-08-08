Man dies at Pima County Jail after probation revoked

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

A 38-year-old man died at the Pima County Jail early Saturday morning, just days after his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 2.5 years behind bars.

Evan Hizer was "experiencing a medical emergency" in a cell at the county's Adult Detention Complex around 4 a.m. when corrections officers were alerted to his condition, a spokeswoman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

Officers "entered the cell and observed the inmate in distress and having difficulty breathing," said Deputy Marissa Hernandez in a news release. They "requested medical staff respond and began administering emergency life saving measures."

Hizer was transported by the Tucson Fire Department to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:54 a.m., Hernandez said.

"At this time cause of death has not yet been determined," she said. Hernandez did not provide details about the nature of Hizer's distress.

The department's Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating the death, she said in a statement released just after noon.

Hizer, who had been on probation for a 2019 conviction in an aggravated assault case stemming from a domestic violence incident that June, was sent to the jail this week. He was sentenced to four years on probation on Oct. 2, 2019, under a plea bargain, court records show.

But on Oct. 8, 2019, officials asked the judge to revoke his probation, alleging he had already violated its terms. The specifics of those allegations weren't available in online court documents.

A warrant for Hizer's arrest was issued Oct. 9, 2019, and he was eventually arrested on July 17, 2020. At a court hearing on Wednesday, he was ordered to serve 2.5 years in an Arizona state prison. His death at the county jail came before he could be transferred to the custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Hizer is the second inmate to die at the jail in two months. In late June, a man awaiting sentencing for armed robbery was found unresponsive in his cell, his death the result of a drug overdose.

- 30 -