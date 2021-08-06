 Phx Dem. state senator arrested for child sex crimes
Sponsored by

Local

Phx Dem. state senator arrested for child sex crimes

Share

Jeremy Duda Arizona Mirror

Democratic state Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete was arrested Thursday and booked into jail on several charges related to alleged sexual conduct with a minor.

The Phoenix Police Department said it received a report on Wednesday of sexual conduct between Navarrete and a minor that allegedly occurred in 2019. A statement from the department said detectives interviewed a juvenile victim and a witness, giving them probable cause to arrest Navarette on Thursday on several charges, including sexual conduct with a minor. 

In a statement, Senate Democrats said, “We are aware one of our members has been arrested and are awaiting further details and for law enforcement to do its job. We will not have further comment at this time.”

Navarrete, 35, of Phoenix, was elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2016 and to the state Senate in 2018.

Navarrete could not be reached for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is gathered.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.


- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Sen. Tony Navarrete in 2017.

Categories

news, politics & government, crime & safety, local, arizona, breaking, Az Mirror

Read more about

arizona senate, democrat, phoenix police, tony navarette

Related stories

More by Jeremy Duda