Phx Dem. state senator arrested for child sex crimes

Democratic state Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete was arrested Thursday and booked into jail on several charges related to alleged sexual conduct with a minor.

The Phoenix Police Department said it received a report on Wednesday of sexual conduct between Navarrete and a minor that allegedly occurred in 2019. A statement from the department said detectives interviewed a juvenile victim and a witness, giving them probable cause to arrest Navarette on Thursday on several charges, including sexual conduct with a minor.

In a statement, Senate Democrats said, “We are aware one of our members has been arrested and are awaiting further details and for law enforcement to do its job. We will not have further comment at this time.”

Navarrete, 35, of Phoenix, was elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2016 and to the state Senate in 2018.

Navarrete could not be reached for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is gathered.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.



