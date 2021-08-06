Spike at 6-mo. high: Nearly 3,000 more COVID cases in Arizona, 42 more deaths

There were another 2,826 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona on Friday, with 42 additional deaths, and the number of new reported infections in the state topping 15,000 over the past week. The spike in cases has seen the largest number of new infections in six months.

There were 42 new deaths from the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported. 18,342 Arizonans are now dead from the virus.

As the Delta variant continues to spike, health officials have advised that everyone — even those who've been vaccinated — wear masks while indoors in public.

Those new reported infections came after more than 12,700 new coronavirus cases in the state over the preceding six days, ADHS data showed.

New Arizona COVID cases

Day New Cases Fri 8/6 2,826 Thurs 8/5 2,289 Weds 8/4 2,286 Tue 8/3 1,974 Mon 8/2 1,846 Sun 8/1 2,306 Sat 7/31 2,066 Fri 7/30 1,965

Friday's daily case update was the largest increase since the beginning of February.

New Arizona COVID deaths

18,342 Arizonans have died from COVID-19, with the 42 additional deaths reported Wednesday.

Day Deaths Reported Fri 8/6 42 Thurs 8/5 11 Weds 8/4 7 Tue 8/3 30 Mon 8/2 1 Sun 8/1 5 Sat 7/31 22 Fri 7/30 24

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID infections has also hit numbers not seen since the start of March, with more than 1,309 patients — nearly triple the number at the beginning of July, and an increase of 230 hospitalized patients since last Friday morning's count.

In Pima County, 2,466 people have died from the coronavirus, with 5 new reported deaths on Friday.

There have been more than 121,000 reported cases in the county — with 272 new confirmed infections reported Friday. That followed 62 new infections Thursday, 313 new confirmed cases Wednesday, and 129 new cases Tuesday. There were 148 new cases reported Monday, after 41 new cases on Sunday. Saturday, there were 241 new reported cases in Pima County. That followed 106 new confirmed infections last Friday, with 174 new cases last Thursday.

Across the state, there have been more than 940,000 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began last year.

In Pima County, one out of 426 residents has died from the virus, and health officials are "strongly recommending" that everyone wear face masks in public indoor settings — even those who've been fully vaccinated.

A new public health advisory from the Pima County Health Department is in line with the latest guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control.

Local officials are moving to require all Pima County government employees to be vaccinated. On Wednesday, Tucson Unified School District joined others around the state in imposing a mask requirement in schools.

Along with an increase in overall COVID cases that falls under the CDC's "substantial transmission" metrics, the coronavirus outbreak here is beginning to infect children and reach into schools more than previously, Pima officials said.

In addition to the push for everyone to wear masks when inside public buildings if they cannot remain six feet away from others, the latest Pima advisory "strongly recommends that all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools wear masks indoors at all times during school regardless of vaccination status."

More than 95% of new confirmed coronavirus infections are in people who have not been vaccinated — including children under 12, who are not yet eligible to get the COVID shots. Breakthrough cases — cases in people who have been fully vaccinated — account for less than 0.1% of all cases, officials said.

Statewide, about 75% of the reported confirmed COVID-19 cases that are PCR tested to determine variants are being found to be the Delta version of the virus. In Pima County, which has been sequencing a random selection of about 15% of cases, with 41 shown to be the Delta variant and 359 to be the Alpha variant since May. But officials have cautioned that the widespread presence of Delta infections across the rest of the state, and the higher transmissibility of that type of the virus, means that the number of Delta cases here is bound to increase rapidly.

