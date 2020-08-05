Arpaio trailing in bid to reclaim sheriff’s office

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe may not get a chance to reclaim his old job, as he narrowly trails in the Republican primary to his former chief deputy, Jerry Sheridan.

Sheridan leads his former boss by under 300 votes, while Mike Crawford trails both by tens of thousands of votes.

The winner will face Democrat Paul Penzone, who defeated Arpaio in 2016, ending his 24-year run as sheriff.

Maricopa County Treasurer Royce Flora lost his re-election bid to state Rep. John Allen. Allen, a Phoenix Republican, leads the one-term incumbent Flora, who won the job in 2016 after serving as former Treasurer Hos Hoskins' chief deputy. Allen leads 57% to 43%, a margin of more than 33,000 votes.

And County Assessor Eddie Cook, whom the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed following the resignation of Paul Petersen, who faced dozens of criminal charges stemming from his adoption business, fended off a challenge from Rodney Glassman, who decided to run after the supervisors passed him over for the vacancy.

Cook holds a 53% to 47% lead over Glassman, a former Democratic member of the Tucson City Council and Democratic nominee against former U.S. Sen. John McCain in 2010, who later switched to the GOP.

In the Democratic primary for Maricopa County attorney, Julie Gunnigle cruised to victory over Will Knight and Bob McWhirter. Gunnigle, who won 60% of the primary vote, will face Republican Allister Adel in the general election. Adel, whom the Board of Supervisors appointed last year to replace Bill Montgomery after Gov. Doug Ducey appointed him to the Arizona Supreme Court, was uncontested in the GOP primary.

