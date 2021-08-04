Az flags at half-staff to honor Border Patrol agent killed in weekend crash

Flags will be flown at half-staff on Thursday to honor Border Patrol Agent Daniel P. Cox, who died in a head-on collision with another vehicle on Saturday near Sells, Arizona.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday afternoon issued an order to lower flags at all state buildings.

A 24-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol, Cox was involved in a crash around 12:30 p.m. on SR 86 near mile marker 128, just outside of Sells on the Tohono O'odham Nation, said John Modlin, the acting chief of the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector.

Cox served as a supervisory agent with the agency's Tucson-area Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue unit, or BORSTAR, a part of a special operations group dedicated to finding and rescuing agents and civilians lost in remote and often hostile parts of the Sonoran Desert, Modlin said.

"We mourn the line of duty death of BORSTAR Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Daniel P. Cox who served 24 years of dedicated service to his country," Modlin wrote. "On behalf of the Tucson Sector, I offer my deepest sympathies to Agent Cox‘s family, friends, and colleagues.

Modlin said that after the crash multiple agencies responded, including a LifeFlight helicopter, but both Cox and the other driver were pronounced dead.

"Arizona is devastated by the loss of Border Patrol Agent Daniel Cox," said Gov. Ducey. "He dedicated more than 20 years to protecting our nation, and his service has helped create a safer environment for our border communities and all Arizonans. My prayers are with Agent Cox’s loved ones and Southern Arizona’s law enforcement community at this difficult time. I’ve ordered state flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of his life, service and bravery."

Flags with be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Ducey said.

Officials have not identified the other driver who was killed in the crash.

