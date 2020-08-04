Conover wins Pima County Attorney race, Heinz ousts Valadez from Supes seat

Updated Aug 4, 2020, 9:50 pm
Originally posted Aug 4, 2020, 9:41 am
Dylan Smith
TucsonSentinel.com
U.S. Sen. Martha McSally held an easy lead over challenger Daniel McCarthy as Arizona primary votes were reported Tuesday night. U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick also held a substantial lead in her primary, while Brandon Martin racked up support from more than 44% in the early count in the three-way Republican primary to determine her challenger.
In key Pima County races, Laura Conover won the county attorney election with 57%, to 37% for Jonathan Mosher and 6% for Mark Diebold. With no Republicans running, the winner of the Democratic primary will automatically win the November general election.
Among primaries for seats on the Board of Supervisors, Steve Spain leads a four-way field with 32%, to 25% for Rhonda Pina, 23% for Vic Williams and 19% for Bill Beard to become the District 1 Republican nominee to replace the retiring Supervisor Ally Miller. Rex Scott easily carried the Democratic primary in the district.
Matt Heinz bested incumbent Supervisor Ramon Valadez in the Democratic primary in District 2, 54-33%, with Richard Hernandez trailing at just 13%.
In the Democratic primary in District 5, to determine who'll compete in November to fill the seat formerly held by the late Richard Elias, Adelita Grijalva won over Consuelo Hernandez, 67-33%.
Both incumbent Supervisors Sharon Bronson (a Democrat) and Steve Christy (a Republican) were holding off challengers Juan Padres and John Backer (respectively), with Bronson holding 59% of the vote and Christy maintaining 65%.
More early ballots are likely to be added the the tallies, which do
not yet include ballots cast at the polls or dropped off on Tuesday. But with about 160,000 ballots reportedly cast in Pima County, and many Democratic races showing tallies of more than 95,000 ballots, and top Republican races showing tallies of 60,000 in the county, there are unlikely to be major swings in the local races that are not close.
With a stack of races from congressional nominating contests on down to constable elections at stake, candidates and voters across the state are awaiting some key outcomes.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Arizona; preliminary results began to be released around 8 p.m. Check back for updates.
Contested primary races
Federal
29% reporting
U.S. Senate - R
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Daniel McCarthy
|123,958
|23%
|Martha McSally
|422,542
|77%
U.S. House - CD 1 - R
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Nolan Reidhead
|20,794
|44
|Tiffany Shedd
|26,055
|55
U.S. House - CD 1 - D
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Tom O'Halleran
|28,907
|57
|Eva Putzova
|22,070
|43
U.S. House - CD 2 - R
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Brandon Martin
|22,958
|44
|Joseph Morgan
|12,254
|23
|Noran Eric Ruden
|16,769
|32
U.S. House - CD 2 - D
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Ann Kirkpatrick
|56,925
|78
|Peter Quilter
|16,476
|22
State
Arizona House - LD 2 - D
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Andrea Dalessandro
|9,274
|30
|Daniel Hernandez
|9,984
|32
|Luis Parra
|5,883
|19
|Billy Peard
|5,405
|17
Arizona House - LD 3 - D
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Andres Cano
|10,985
|37
|Alma Hernandez
|13,347
|45
|Javier Soto
|4,998
|16
Arizona House - LD 10 - D
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Domingo DeGrazia
|15,582
|41
|Stephanie Stahl Hamilton
|13,904
|37
|Paul Stapleton-Smith
|8,121
|21
County
Board of Supervisors - District 1 - D
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Rex Scott
|15,061
|67
|Brian Radford
|7,440
|33
Board of Supervisors - District 1 - R
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Bill Beard
|3,862
|19
|Rhonda Pina
|5,027
|25
|Steve Spain
|6,343
|32
|Vic Williams
|4,536
|23
Board of Supervisors - District 2 - D
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Matt Heinz
|7,088
|54
|Richard Hernandez
|1,770
|14
|Ramon Valadez
|4,269
|32
Board of Supervisors - District 3 - D
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Sharon Bronson
|10,043
|59
|Juan Padres
|6,992
|41
Board of Supervisors - District 4 - R
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Steve Christy
|13,117
|66
|John Backer
|7,009
|34
Board of Supervisors - District 5 - D
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Adelita Grijalva
|12,561
|67
|Consuelo Hernandez
|6,295
|33
County Attorney - D
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Laura Conover
|55,500
|57
|Mark Diebolt
|6,314
|6
|Jonathan Mosher
|35,872
|36
Sheriff - D
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chris Nanos
|61,564
|65
|Kevin Kubitsky
|33,422
|36
County Recorder - D
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Kim Challender
|35,687
|38
|Gabriella Cazares-Kelly
|58,902
|62
County Assesor - D
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Suzanne Droubie
|51,313
|58
|Brian Johnson
|19,876
|22
|Dustin Walters
|16,523
|18
Constable - JP 6 - D
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Bennett Bernal
|6,095
|58
|Roberto Ponti
|4,478
|42
Constable - JP 9 - D
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|George Camacho
|5,187
|65
|Joe Ferguson
|2,760
|35
