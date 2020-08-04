 Conover wins Pima County Attorney race, Heinz ousts Valadez from Supes seat
Conover wins Pima County Attorney race, Heinz ousts Valadez from Supes seat

McSally, Kirkpatrick hold substantial leads as Arizona primary election results appear

Dylan Smith TucsonSentinel.com

U.S. Sen. Martha McSally held an easy lead over challenger Daniel McCarthy as Arizona primary votes were reported Tuesday night. U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick also held a substantial lead in her primary, while Brandon Martin racked up support from more than 44% in the early count in the three-way Republican primary to determine her challenger.

In key Pima County races, Laura Conover won the county attorney election with 57%, to 37% for Jonathan Mosher and 6% for Mark Diebold. With no Republicans running, the winner of the Democratic primary will automatically win the November general election.

Among primaries for seats on the Board of Supervisors, Steve Spain leads a four-way field with 32%, to 25% for Rhonda Pina, 23% for Vic Williams and 19% for Bill Beard to become the District 1 Republican nominee to replace the retiring Supervisor Ally Miller. Rex Scott easily carried the Democratic primary in the district.

Matt Heinz bested incumbent Supervisor Ramon Valadez in the Democratic primary in District 2, 54-33%, with Richard Hernandez trailing at just 13%.

In the Democratic primary in District 5, to determine who'll compete in November to fill the seat formerly held by the late Richard Elias, Adelita Grijalva won over Consuelo Hernandez, 67-33%.

Both incumbent Supervisors Sharon Bronson (a Democrat) and Steve Christy (a Republican) were holding off challengers Juan Padres and John Backer (respectively), with Bronson holding 59% of the vote and Christy maintaining 65%.

More early ballots are likely to be added the the tallies, which do not yet include ballots cast at the polls or dropped off on Tuesday. But with about 160,000 ballots reportedly cast in Pima County, and many Democratic races showing tallies of more than 95,000 ballots, and top Republican races showing tallies of 60,000 in the county, there are unlikely to be major swings in the local races that are not close.

With a stack of races from congressional nominating contests on down to constable elections at stake, candidates and voters across the state are awaiting some key outcomes.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Arizona; preliminary results began to be released around 8 p.m. Check back for updates.

Contested primary races

Federal

29% reporting

U.S. Senate - R

Candidate Votes Percentage
Daniel McCarthy 123,958 23%
Martha McSally 422,542 77%

U.S. House - CD 1 - R

Candidate Votes Percentage
Nolan Reidhead 20,794 44
Tiffany Shedd 26,055 55

U.S. House - CD 1 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage
Tom O'Halleran 28,907 57
Eva Putzova 22,070 43

U.S. House - CD 2 - R

Candidate Votes Percentage
Brandon Martin 22,958 44
Joseph Morgan 12,254 23
Noran Eric Ruden 16,769 32

U.S. House - CD 2 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage
Ann Kirkpatrick 56,925 78
Peter Quilter 16,476 22

State

Arizona House - LD 2 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage
Andrea Dalessandro 9,274 30
Daniel Hernandez 9,984 32
Luis Parra 5,883 19
Billy Peard 5,405 17

Arizona House - LD 3 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage
Andres Cano 10,985 37
Alma Hernandez 13,347 45
Javier Soto 4,998 16

Arizona House - LD 10 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage
Domingo DeGrazia 15,582 41
Stephanie Stahl Hamilton 13,904 37
Paul Stapleton-Smith 8,121 21

County

Board of Supervisors - District 1 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage
Rex Scott 15,061 67
Brian Radford 7,440 33

Board of Supervisors - District 1 - R

Candidate Votes Percentage
Bill Beard 3,862 19
Rhonda Pina 5,027 25
Steve Spain 6,343 32
Vic Williams 4,536 23

Board of Supervisors - District 2 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage
Matt Heinz 7,088 54
Richard Hernandez 1,770 14
Ramon Valadez 4,269 32

Board of Supervisors - District 3 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage
Sharon Bronson 10,043 59
Juan Padres 6,992 41

Board of Supervisors - District 4 - R

Candidate Votes Percentage
Steve Christy 13,117 66
John Backer 7,009 34

Board of Supervisors - District 5 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage
Adelita Grijalva 12,561 67
Consuelo Hernandez 6,295 33

County Attorney - D

Candidate Votes Percentage
Laura Conover 55,500 57
Mark Diebolt 6,314 6
Jonathan Mosher 35,872 36

Sheriff - D

Candidate Votes Percentage
Chris Nanos 61,564 65
Kevin Kubitsky 33,422 36

County Recorder - D

Candidate Votes Percentage
Kim Challender 35,687 38
Gabriella Cazares-Kelly 58,902 62

County Assesor - D

Candidate Votes Percentage
Suzanne Droubie 51,313 58
Brian Johnson 19,876 22
Dustin Walters 16,523 18

Constable - JP 6 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage
Bennett Bernal 6,095 58
Roberto Ponti 4,478 42

Constable - JP 9 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage
George Camacho 5,187 65
Joe Ferguson 2,760 35
- 30 -
