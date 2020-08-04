Conover wins Pima County Attorney race, Heinz ousts Valadez from Supes seat

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

U.S. Sen. Martha McSally held an easy lead over challenger Daniel McCarthy as Arizona primary votes were reported Tuesday night. U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick also held a substantial lead in her primary, while Brandon Martin racked up support from more than 44% in the early count in the three-way Republican primary to determine her challenger.

In key Pima County races, Laura Conover won the county attorney election with 57%, to 37% for Jonathan Mosher and 6% for Mark Diebold. With no Republicans running, the winner of the Democratic primary will automatically win the November general election.

Among primaries for seats on the Board of Supervisors, Steve Spain leads a four-way field with 32%, to 25% for Rhonda Pina, 23% for Vic Williams and 19% for Bill Beard to become the District 1 Republican nominee to replace the retiring Supervisor Ally Miller. Rex Scott easily carried the Democratic primary in the district.

Matt Heinz bested incumbent Supervisor Ramon Valadez in the Democratic primary in District 2, 54-33%, with Richard Hernandez trailing at just 13%.

In the Democratic primary in District 5, to determine who'll compete in November to fill the seat formerly held by the late Richard Elias, Adelita Grijalva won over Consuelo Hernandez, 67-33%.

Both incumbent Supervisors Sharon Bronson (a Democrat) and Steve Christy (a Republican) were holding off challengers Juan Padres and John Backer (respectively), with Bronson holding 59% of the vote and Christy maintaining 65%.

More early ballots are likely to be added the the tallies, which do not yet include ballots cast at the polls or dropped off on Tuesday. But with about 160,000 ballots reportedly cast in Pima County, and many Democratic races showing tallies of more than 95,000 ballots, and top Republican races showing tallies of 60,000 in the county, there are unlikely to be major swings in the local races that are not close.

With a stack of races from congressional nominating contests on down to constable elections at stake, candidates and voters across the state are awaiting some key outcomes.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Arizona; preliminary results began to be released around 8 p.m. Check back for updates.

Contested primary races

Federal

29% reporting

U.S. Senate - R

Candidate Votes Percentage Daniel McCarthy 123,958 23% Martha McSally 422,542 77%

U.S. House - CD 1 - R

Candidate Votes Percentage Nolan Reidhead 20,794 44 Tiffany Shedd 26,055 55

U.S. House - CD 1 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage Tom O'Halleran 28,907 57 Eva Putzova 22,070 43

U.S. House - CD 2 - R

Candidate Votes Percentage Brandon Martin 22,958 44 Joseph Morgan 12,254 23 Noran Eric Ruden 16,769 32

U.S. House - CD 2 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage Ann Kirkpatrick 56,925 78 Peter Quilter 16,476 22

State

Arizona House - LD 2 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage Andrea Dalessandro 9,274 30 Daniel Hernandez 9,984 32 Luis Parra 5,883 19 Billy Peard 5,405 17

Arizona House - LD 3 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage Andres Cano 10,985 37 Alma Hernandez 13,347 45 Javier Soto 4,998 16

Arizona House - LD 10 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage Domingo DeGrazia 15,582 41 Stephanie Stahl Hamilton 13,904 37 Paul Stapleton-Smith 8,121 21

County

Board of Supervisors - District 1 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage Rex Scott 15,061 67 Brian Radford 7,440 33

Board of Supervisors - District 1 - R

Candidate Votes Percentage Bill Beard 3,862 19 Rhonda Pina 5,027 25 Steve Spain 6,343 32 Vic Williams 4,536 23

Board of Supervisors - District 2 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage Matt Heinz 7,088 54 Richard Hernandez 1,770 14 Ramon Valadez 4,269 32

Board of Supervisors - District 3 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage Sharon Bronson 10,043 59 Juan Padres 6,992 41

Board of Supervisors - District 4 - R

Candidate Votes Percentage Steve Christy 13,117 66 John Backer 7,009 34

Board of Supervisors - District 5 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage Adelita Grijalva 12,561 67 Consuelo Hernandez 6,295 33

County Attorney - D

Candidate Votes Percentage Laura Conover 55,500 57 Mark Diebolt 6,314 6 Jonathan Mosher 35,872 36

Sheriff - D

Candidate Votes Percentage Chris Nanos 61,564 65 Kevin Kubitsky 33,422 36

County Recorder - D

Candidate Votes Percentage Kim Challender 35,687 38 Gabriella Cazares-Kelly 58,902 62

County Assesor - D

Candidate Votes Percentage Suzanne Droubie 51,313 58 Brian Johnson 19,876 22 Dustin Walters 16,523 18

Constable - JP 6 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage Bennett Bernal 6,095 58 Roberto Ponti 4,478 42

Constable - JP 9 - D

Candidate Votes Percentage George Camacho 5,187 65 Joe Ferguson 2,760 35

