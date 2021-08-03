Republican Ciscomani enters CD2 primary race

Juan Ciscomani, an advisor to Gov. Doug Ducey, announced Tuesday that he is a Republican candidate for the U.S. House seat in Congressional District 2.

CD2 currently covers much of Tucson's East side, as well as Green Valley and Sahuarita, and Cochise County, including Sierra Vista and Douglas. But the boundaries are likely to shift as Arizona's redistricting process takes place before the 2022 election.

As senior advisor to Ducey for regional and international affairs since 2015, Ciscomani has focused on trade, border security and other issues with Mexico. He also is former vice president of outreach for the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and was a senior program development specialist at the University of Arizona. He is currently vice chair of the Arizona-Mexico Commission, chaired by Ducey.

Ciscomani's only other venture into politics as a candidate was in 2008, when he finished fourth in a four-person race for a House seat in the state Legislature in then-District 29. Democrats took both seats.

The seat is open; Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick announced in March that she is retiring when her term ends in January 2023.

Three Democrats have announced they're in the race in the historically tightly contested district: Kirsten Engel, Randall Friese and Daniel Hernandez, all of whom serve in the Legislature.

This report was first published by the Green Valley News.



- 30 -