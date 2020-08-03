Ducey to discuss COVID-19 with Trump at White House

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

As the number of Arizonans who have died of coronavirus climbs toward 4,000, Gov. Doug Ducey announced he'll meet with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office this week to review the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Ducey will meet with Trump and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force at the White House, a spokesman for the governor said Monday.

Thursday, Ducey "will take part in a plenary session of the Council of Governors and meet with other health officials on the pandemic," his office said.

"Arizona has partnered with the federal government throughout this pandemic to surge resources and supplies including ventilators, PPE, hospital personnel, testing equipment and more," said Patrick Ptak, a spokesman for Ducey.

Monday, state health officials reported that 14 more deaths had been added to the count of Arizonans who've died from COVID-19, for a total of 3,779.

There have been 179,497 confirmed positive diagnoses of coronavirus in the state, with 1,030 new reported cases on Monday.

Of those, 16,741 have been in Pima County, where 462 residents have died from the viral disease.

