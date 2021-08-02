Heat warning Tues & Weds for Phx, Arizona's western deserts

Parts of Arizona west of Tucson could see "dangerously hot" temperatures as high as 112 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, with high humidity adding to the hazardous conditions that will also affect the Phoenix area.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday, with highs of up to 112 degrees possible, for an area covering western Pima County and the Tohono O'odham Nation, including Sells and Ajo, as well as much of Pinal County, the Phoenix metro area, and the western deserts stretching to Yuma, National Weather Service officials said.

High temperatures will range from 107 to 112 degrees, and the "extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses," forecasters cautioned. People working outside, and those taking part in outdoor activities, will be particularly at risk.

The area covered by related heat warnings covers much of southeastern California, as well as the Las Vegas region. The Tucson metro area is not included in the warning.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," officials said. "Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling."

From the Weather Service:

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat — lightweight and light-colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 911.

Researchers at San Francisco State University conducted a study in 2003 that showed that the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to 114 degrees on a 95 degree day, and will rapidly rise to 140 in under an hour even with the windows open.

- 30 -