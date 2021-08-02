Where to get help if you are facing eviction due to the pandemic

Pima County, along with Tucson city officials and the federal government, has created a network of programs intended to help people who need rental assistance, mortgage aid, are facing homelessness, or have missed utility payments because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

The county also has help for people who need assistance unrelated to COVID at Pima County Community Action Agency, at 520-742-2667.

Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance:

Pima County has opened Emergency Eviction Legal Services or EELS, a new program that will help assist renters, helping people cover rental and utility payments. Along with EELS, people can apply for eviction prevention through the Tucson and Pima County Eviction Prevention and Rental Assistance program.

Arizona Department of Economic Security has launched its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, a program that gives eligible households up to $3,500 per month for both rent and utility assistance. Residents in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties can apply with their county.

So far DES has given out $11.2 million in rental assistance, including $2.77 million in utility-only help.

Households behind on heating and cooling bills can apply for help from Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, a federal program that helps low-income households pay heating and cooling bills.

People can access free legal help at Step Up to Justice, through the group's Eviction Prevention Clinic.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also has an online tool to help people find rental assistance.

Other resources for Pima County residents include:

Mortgage Assistance:

The Federal Finance Housing Agency, or FHFA, can help homeowners struggling to pay their mortgages backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. The program can help people delay mortgage payments without risk of late fees, foreclosure or other legal proceedings.

In Pima County, people can also reach the Pima County Housing Center, or El Banco, at 520-742-2460 for help with mortgages and foreclosure assistance.

Homeless Prevention Services:

Arizona DES has invested $22 million from federal funds to back capacity at shelters, and another $2.6 million in funding for homeless prevention. The agency has a Homeless Coordination Office, which contracts with community partners to prevent homelessness, provide shelter services and rapidly rehouse those who are experiencing homelessness.

Resources are available for Maricopa residents, for Pima County residents, and for those living in other counties.

If someone has an immediate housing crisis, they can call *211 or visit https://211arizona.org/.

Short-term Crisis Services:

The Short-Term Crisis Services Program provides temporary assistance to eligible low-income families experiencing an emergency need that cannot be met immediately by their own income, and resources to help stabilize an immediate financial crisis. This includes rental assistance, mortgage and utilities, as well as emergency shelter.

Other emergency services can be reached here.

Employment help:

Pima County One-Stop, a part of the Community and Workforce Development Department has a hotline for dislocated workers, staffed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, 520-724-5735. People can also contact several agencies directly, including:

Kino Service Center, for dislocated workers

2797 E. Ajo Way

Tucson, AZ 85713

(520) 724-7700

2797 E. Ajo Way Tucson, AZ 85713 (520) 724-7700 Veterans Workforce Center

2801 E. Ajo Way

Tucson, AZ 85713

(520) 724-2646

2801 E. Ajo Way Tucson, AZ 85713 (520) 724-2646 Rio Nuevo Center, for unemployed adults

340 N. Commerce Park Loop

Tortolita Building

Tucson, AZ 85745

(520) 724-7650

340 N. Commerce Park Loop Tortolita Building Tucson, AZ 85745 (520) 724-7650 Youth Employment Center

320 N. Commerce Park Loop Sentinel Building, 2nd Floor

Tucson, AZ 85745

(520) 724-9649

320 N. Commerce Park Loop Sentinel Building, 2nd Floor Tucson, AZ 85745 (520) 724-9649 Sullivan Jackson Employment Center

400 E. 26th St.

Tucson, AZ 85713

(520) 724-7300

- 30 -