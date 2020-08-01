Grijalva tests positive for COVID-19 but doesn't have symptoms

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva has tested positive for coronavirus, and remains in self-quarantine in Washington, D.C., he said Saturday. Grijalva, 72, headed a committee hearing earlier in the week that included Texas Republican Louie Gohmert, who has refused to wear a mask in public and contracted COVID-19.

Grijalva quarantined himself and was tested after Gohmert announced Wednesday that he had tested positive for the virus. The two had attended a House Natural Resources Committee hearing the previous day.

Grijalva, the senior Democrat in Arizona's congressional delegation, remains asymptomatic, he said.

"The attending physician of the Capitol informed me that I tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, I will be self-isolating in quarantine at his recommendation. I currently have no symptoms, feel fine, and hope to make a quick and speedy recovery," Grijalva said.

"While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously. Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families," Grijalva said.

"I’m pleased that Speaker Pelosi has mandated the use of masks at the Capitol to keep members and staff safe from those looking to score quick political points. Stopping the spread of a deadly virus should not be a partisan issue," he said.

"I urge all of us to recognize the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe. We can all play a part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our communities."

Gohmert sat, unmasked, about six feet directly to Grijalva's right at that committee hearing.

Grijalva's daughter, Adelita Grijalva — a longtime member of the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board who's seeking a seat on the Pima County Board of Supervisors — was more direct in her response.

"My dad tested positive for COVID-19. This because a colleague refused to wear a mask. WEAR A DAMN MASK!," she wrote on Facebook.





