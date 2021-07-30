Tucson voters have until Tuesday evening to hand in primary ballots

Tucson residents in Wards 3,5 and 6 will have until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3 to drop off ballots in the the City Council primary election.

While the city conducts what it calls "all mail-in elections," all ballots must be received by that time on Election Day to be counted. Officials advised voters to not rely on their ballot being delivered in time if they have not yet mailed it back. Instead, voters should turn in their primary election ballot in person at any of several locations around Tucson.

All ballot dropoff locations will require that everyone wear a face mask to follow CDC guidance. Masks will be available at the entrance of each voting location, city officials said. All city buildings now require that anyone entering wear a mask.

Ballots were mailed to registered voters earlier in the month, if the Council seat for their ward is up for a vote in this election cycle. On Friday and Monday, voters will be able to drop off those ballots at the the Tucson City Clerk Election Center, 800 E. 12th St., from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Voters will be able to vote or turn in their mail-in-ballot on Tuesday at five locations:

Tucson City Clerk Elections Center — 800 E. 12th St., open on Friday and Monday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center — 2160 N 6th Ave., Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

El Pueblo Senior Center — 101 W Irvington Rd., 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parks and Recreation Administration, Randolph Park — 900 S. Randolph Way, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pima County Recorder — 240 N. Stone Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pima County Recorder's office is the only site where voters will not be able to also pick up a ballot as it's a drop-off only location

There are three City Council seats to be determined this year; only two of those wards have contested races, and no Republicans will be listed on any primary ballots. Only voters in wards 3, 5 and 6 can participate in the primary.

In Ward 6, in Midtown, incumbent Councilman Steve Kozachik faces two challengers in the Democratic primary: Andres Portela and Miranda Schubert. The winner of that race will compete with independent candidate Val Romero in the November election.

In Ward 3, Kevin Dahl and Juan Francisco Padrés are on the Democratic primary ballot. Alan Harwell Jr. is attempting to qualify for the November ballot by garnering enough write-in votes from Republicans in the Northwest Side ward. Independent Lucy LiBosha will also be listed on the general election ballot as voters fill an open seat in the ward.

In Ward 5 on the South Side, Democratic Councilman Richard Fimbres has not drawn any opponent as he seeks reelection.

Members of Tucson's City Council are nominated by the voters in the separate wards in the primary, and then voted on city-wide in the general election on Nov. 2.

Voters who are registered with the Republican or Libertarian parties are also be able to vote in the primary.

