 1 dead, 1 injured in plane crash at Tucson's Ryan Field
Dylan Smith TucsonSentinel.com

One person was killed and another critically injured when a small plane crashed at Ryan Airfield on Tucson's far West Side on Tuesday morning.

The crash took place around 7:15 a.m., Tucson Airport Authority officials said.

A Rutan Long-EZ plane crashed near the small airport's Runway 6R.

One person was confirmed to have been killed in the incident, and "the other person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition," officials said.

Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, TAA officials said.

The Long-EZ is a type of home-built two-seat kit aircraft, with about 700 planes in service. The first prototype of the plane flew in 1979. Long-EZs have been involved in at least three other fatal incidents over the years, including the 1997 crash that killed singer-songwriter John Denver.

A Long-EZ operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

