Friday deadline to request ballot-by-mail in Arizona primary election

Friday, July 24, at 5 p.m. is the deadline to request a ballot-by-mail to vote in Arizona's August primary election.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended early voting and voting by mail when possible," Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. "Voting by mail allows voters to fill out their ballot from the comfort of their home. It is safe, secure and accurate."

Voters can either sign up for the Permanent Early Voting List or make a one-time request for a ballot-by-mail at https://www.recorder.pima.gov/BallotByMail. Voters who make one-time request this way will NOT be added to the PEVL, but will be able to request ballots for both the August 4 primary election and November 3 general election at once.

To join the Permanent Early Voting List

The only way to add yourself to the PEVL in time to receive a ballot-by-mail for the August 4 primary is by going online to ServiceArizona.com before 5 p.m. on Friday, July 24 and selecting "update your registration." Once you have confirmed that all of your voter information is current, you will be given the option to sign up to vote by mail permanently. After you have joined the list, you will be sent a ballot-by-mail automatically before each election that you are eligible to vote in. Your ballot will go in the mail with the very first batch of ballots being mailed out in the election, usually 27 days prior to election day.

Ballots-by-mail for the primary election must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4. The last recommended day to ail back a ballot is Wednesday, July 29. Voters who do not mail their ballot back by that date should drop their ballot to a designation voting or drop-off location by 7 p.m. Election Day.

More information is available by calling the office of Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez at 724-4330, or going to Arizona.Vote.

- 30 -