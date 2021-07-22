Photos: Vigil honors victims of Sunday's deadly shooting & fire

Click photo to enlarge Co-workers of Jennifer Fells hold photos during a vigil to honor those killed and wounded in Sunday's house fire and shooting incident. Fells was found inside a house that was set aflame, and as firefighters with Tucson Fire Department approached, a gun man opened fire. - Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.com

As a monsoon storm slowly blew in, dozens of Tucsonans tried to keep their candles lit against the wind to honor the victims of Sunday's shooting rampage that ultimately left three dead, and four others wounded.

Hosted by Homicide Survivors, the event was held Wednesday at the Mercado San Augustin Annex at 267 S. Avenida del Convento, and included family and friends of those killed and wounded during the violent incident.

The event included a drum ceremony from members of the Four Wind Drummers, and gave friends and family members of those killed and wounded a chance to speak about their loved ones.

On Thursday, Tucson Police said Jennifer A. Fells, 36, had been shot and killed in a South Side home during the incident. That house was later set ablaze.

The gunman, identified as 35-year-old Leslie Scarlett, then went to the nearby Silverlake Park, near the Quincie Douglas Community Center, and shot and wounded two EMTs with American Medical Response, including 20-year-old Jacob Dindinger, who remains in critical condition after he was shot four times.

Scarlett then returned to the house, where he shot at two neighbors who were attempting to help, killing 44-year-old Cory Saunders. Scarlett then shot at the firefighters, wounding a TFD captain.

Moments later Scarlett fled, ramming into a police cruiser driven by Tucson Police Officer Danny Leon. As Leon emerged from his vehicle, Scarlett shot at him, and Leon fired 6 shots, hitting Scarlett in the head, police said.

Scarlett died Wednesday from his injuries at Banner University Medical Center, authorities said.

- 30 -